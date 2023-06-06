Home / India News / Indian Navy's indigenous torpedo successfully engages underwater target

An indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo of the Indian Navy successfully engaged an underwater target that was described by the force as a "significant milestone"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 06 2023
An indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo of the Indian Navy successfully engaged an underwater target that was described by the force as a "significant milestone".

In a brief statement, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday that the torpedo's engagement of the target reflected its commitment to "future proof combat readiness" through self-reliance.

"Successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy's and the Defence Research and Development Organisation's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," it said.

"This showcases our commitment to future proof combat readiness through Aatma Nirbharta (self-reliance)," the Navy said.

In the last few years, the Navy has been focusing on bolstering its combat readiness, especially in the Indian Ocean in view of Chinese Navy's growing forays into the region.

Topics :navyDefence indigenisation planDefence

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

