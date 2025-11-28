How Indian Railways plans to earn more from things usually thrown away

The Indian Railways has been trying to diversify its revenue sources beyond passenger tariffs. In one of the latest attempts to increase non-fare revenue (NFR), the Railways is evaluating several measures, including leasing out surplus space in railway guesthouses to hotel operators, scaling up the sale of waste generated across stations and workshops, and monetising residue materials such as cement and coal left behind in wagons, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report, citing a senior official, said that two Indian Railways divisions have already monetised the wagon cleaning contracts, allowing vendors to sell any remaining coal or cement from the wagons ahead of their next journey. Companies that lease wagons are eying this opportunity to salvage any leftover cement or coal, the official said.

Untapped potential Noting that there remains a substantial untapped potential in this area, the Niti Aayog in July this year commissioned a study to analyse existing NFR sources, identify new areas of revenue generation, and propose actionable strategies for maximising NFR. According to the think tank, an increment in non-fare revenue streams will help the Indian Railways improve its financial sufficiency and reduce reliance on traditional revenue sources. However, revenue from non-fare sources has been rising in recent years. Indian Railways reported NFR earnings of ₹588.07 crore in the financial year 2023-24 and ₹686.86 crore in FY25. The surge came on the back of initiatives like advertisements on railway overbridges, e-auctioning of monetisable assets, and the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).