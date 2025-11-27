Home / India News / Volcanic ash from Ethiopia not to blame for Mumbai's poor AQI: High Court

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia not to blame for Mumbai's poor AQI: High Court

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was urged to take up hearing into a bunch of pleas from the year 2023 on the issue of air pollution in the city

Bombay High Court
The court posted the matter for hearing on Friday. Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume that rose to around 14 kilometres (45,000 feet) in the sky. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said authorities cannot blame ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia for air pollution in the metropolis and said the air quality index here has been poor much before that.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was urged to take up hearing into a bunch of pleas from the year 2023 on the issue of air pollution in the city. Senior counsels Darius Khambata and Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the petitioners, said the AQI in the city has been consistently poor and above 300 this month.  Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan said air pollution has worsened due to the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia two days back.  The court, however, discarded this and said air pollution has been bad much before the eruption of the volcano.  "Even before this eruption, if one stepped out visibility was poor beyond 500 metres," the court said.  The bench, while referring to the situation in Delhi, which is witnessing alarming levels of AQI, asked what effective measures can be taken to address the issue.  "What can be the most effective measures? We are all seeing what is happening in Delhi? What is the effect of that," the bench questioned.  The court posted the matter for hearing on Friday. Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume that rose to around 14 kilometres (45,000 feet) in the sky. The plume spread eastward across the Red Sea, and towards the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre files curative plea in SC over states' right to levy mining cess

Delhi High Court orders removal of Ajay Devgan's inappropriate deepfakes

1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC sets Dec 5 hearing on convict's plea for furlough

Maharashtra to expand Ladki Bahin scheme, aims for 10 mn 'Lakhpati Didis'

Urge Centre to push Wildlife Act amendments, Wayanad aid: Kerala CM to MPs

Topics :India NewsBombay High CourtAir qualityair pollutionMumbai

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story