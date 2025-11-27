WB to complete non-teaching staff recruitment by Dec 31: Education Minister

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said the School Service Commission is working in a transparent manner to complete the fresh recruitment process in the wake of a Supreme Court order that annulled jobs of thousands of teaching and non-teaching staffers.

The apex court had earlier this year invalidated jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staffers, who were appointed in state-run and state-aided schools, terming the 2016 SSC teacher recruitment process vitiated and tainted.

Noting that the top court had asked the SSC to complete the recruitment process by December 31, conducting fresh tests and interviews, Basu told reporters, "We are confident of addressing the issue in a time-bound and transparent manner." Claiming that the September 7 and September 14 recruitment test process was unique and a first for the country, uploading model answer keys for candidates and providing a carbon copy for every sheet, he said, "Each and every clause and detail was adhered to, and not a single tainted candidate's name featured in the list of aspirants." "Our job is to complete the recruitment process by December 31 and we will ensure that," the minister asserted.