Indian Railways to introduce 9 new Vande Bharat trains this festive season

Amid the festive season rush, the Indian railways is going to introduce nine more Vande Bharat trains for the convenience of the passengers. According to a free press journal report, the three of these Vande Bharat trains might be introduced on the Central Railway network.

The Free Press Journal report also suggests the possible route of the other Vande Bharat trains are still unknown.

What are the possible routes of Vande Bharat Trains? The Free Press Journal report shared three possible routes of these new Vande Bharat trains which could be Pune to Secunderabad, Mumbai to Jalna, and Mumbai to Kolhapur. These routes will enhance the connectivity and convenience of the passengers in the above-mentioned regions.

In the meantime, the Indian railways will introduce the 35th Vande Bharat Express which aims to connect Tatanagar in Jharkhand to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Indian railways, the new Vande Bharat Express train will get another train connecting Varanasi. The first Vande Bharat train connected Varanasi with New Delhi, which was the highest average speed among all the trains operating in the country. There are 34 Vande Bharat Express trains operational in India connecting various parts of the country.

What is the timetable of Vande Bharat Trains? The new Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week with eight-coach rake rather than 16-coach rake. The services of the new trains are likely to begin before Navratri.



The Indian Railways is also in the process of launching a second semi-high-speed train from Varanasi which will operate between Varanasi and Tatanagar with a rake of 8 coaches. According to the tentative timetable, the train will have 6 stops, which include Prulia Jn, Bokaro City, Tatanagar Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt DD Upadhyaya Jn, and Varanasi Jn.

The timing of Vande Bharat train will leave Tatanagar Jn at 6 am and will reach Varanasi Jn at 1.50 pm, the train will cover 574 kilometres distance in 7 hours and 50 minutes. When it comes to return, the train will depart Varanasi Jn at 2.35 pm and will reach Tatanagar at 10.00 pm.

The cleaning process of the Vande Bharat train will completely change the cleaning process of India's premium trains, Railway Minister Vaishnaw hinted last year. The Indian Railway is planning to extend the cleaning mechanism to all trains once it is clear that the process is effective enough.