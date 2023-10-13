Low electricity generation, higher demand led to power shortage: K'taka CM

Karnataka is facing a shortage of power as electricity generation has come down due to drought, while the demand has shot up, and the government is trying to address the situation by purchasing power from both inside and outside the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

He said that an order has been issued asking those generating power in the state to supply it to the government.

"Electricity generation has reduced, while the demand has increased. It is because of deficit rainfall and due increase in demand like it happens during summer. The consumption demand now is 15,000-16,000 MW, compared to 9,000 to 10,000 MW during the corresponding period last year, so this has led to some issue," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he has called a meeting with energy department officials to discuss purchasing power from outside.

"We have also issued an order recently that those generating power in the state should supply it to the government. We will purchase power and try to address the issue," he added.

Alleging that BJP's criticism of his government on the issue was political in nature, the chief minister in response to a question said he doesn't want to respond to them.

"Are they aware of the ground reality? There is drought, no rain, this has led to the problem, but we are still supplying electricity. However, we are unable to provide three phase power for seven hours as said," he added.