110 Indian students evacuated from Iran, to arrive in Delhi tonight

More than a hundred Indian students studying in Iran have been successfully evacuated from the country in light of its ongoing war with Israel, and are expected to arrive in New Delhi around 2 a.m. on Thursday, The Economic Times reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association also confirmed the evacuation, claiming that their flight will arrive in Delhi on Wednesday night. “Around 110 Indian students of Urmia Medical University, including around 90 students from Kashmir, have been evacuated and crossed the Iran–Armenia border,” the association said in a post on X.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not yet officially confirmed details of the exact time of arrival.

The evacuation comes a day after the MEA announced that "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation." "Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia," the ministry added. According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, Iran is currently home to more than 4,000 Indian nationals. Israel–Iran conflict continues unabated hostilities between Israel and Iran. On 13 June, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion', targeting suspected nuclear and military sites in Iran, including in the capital Tehran, as well as key personnel in Iran's military and nuclear programme. The strikes killed several senior Iranian figures, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander General Hossein Salami.