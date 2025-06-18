Bhopal's '90-degree turn' bridge to be redesigned after public outrage

Images of the newly built Aishbagh rail overbridge — showing an abrupt 90-degree, L-shaped turn — circulated widely on social media last week, with users calling the layout “ridiculous” and “inherently dangerous”.

ALSO READ: In Bhopal, a ₹18 cr railway bridge with 90-degree turn sparks safety row Amid mounting public pressure, the Indian Railways has agreed to transfer additional land so the Public Works Department (PWD) can soften the corner. Department engineers carried out fresh measurements on Wednesday to map a gentler arc that will add roughly 3 ft of carriageway, easing vehicle movement and reducing the risk of collisions.

Officials cite tight corridor, defend original plan Project engineers had earlier maintained that space constraints dictated the right-angle layout. “Due to the metro station, there is limited availability of land at the point. Due to the lack of land, there was no other option. The purpose of the RoB [rail overbridge] is to connect the two colonies,” said Chief Engineer (Bridges) VD Verma speaking to news agency PTI. PWD Minister Rakesh Singh echoed that view: “After a bridge is built, experts suddenly appear and say such things. A lot of technical aspects are taken into consideration while building any bridge. If this is an allegation, it will be investigated.”

Costs, delays and the road ahead The 648-m-long, 8.5-m-wide structure was sanctioned at ₹18 crore, but construction, which began in March 2023 with an 18-month deadline, has already stretched beyond 36 months owing to shifting utility lines and coordination hurdles between PWD and Railways. With the land issue now resolved, officials say dismantling of the existing railing and re-profiling of the curve will start once formal paperwork is complete, NDTV reported. The redesign is expected to improve traffic flow in the congested Aishbagh area and finally deliver the time savings the project promised commuters. Internet reacts with memes Reactions on social media have been a mix of sarcasm and sharp criticism. Some users likened the newly-constructed bridge to something straight out of a video game, while others condemned it as a blatant “waste of taxpayer money”.