Home / India News / UP govt to use Swiss technology to enhance ride quality on expressways

UP govt to use Swiss technology to enhance ride quality on expressways

The government said that UPEIDA has set a goal to inspect and improve the riding experience of every lane on all major expressways in the state using this technology

Noida expressway
'In a pioneering move, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has initiated a comprehensive assessment and improvement drive for expressway riding comfort', says government (Representative image: Wikimedia commons)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it will use cutting-edge Swiss technology to improve ride quality on expressways in the state.

Building on the "world-class ride comfort" already validated on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway through advanced testing by ETH Zurich, the state will now deploy the same AI-based systems on the Ganga, Bundelkhand, Agra-Lucknow, and Purvanchal expressways, it said in a statement.

"In a pioneering move, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has initiated a comprehensive assessment and improvement drive for expressway riding comfort. This involves cutting-edge vibration and AI-based technologies developed by ETH Zurich and its independent spin-off company, RTDT Laboratory AG," the government said.

"For this purpose, seven high-precision sensors -- four for assessing riding quality and three for monitoring motion -- were installed in an Innova vehicle. These include accelerometer-based and S-motion sensors, as well as advanced equipment for data collection and analysis," it said.

The government said that UPEIDA has set a goal to inspect and improve the riding experience of every lane on all major expressways in the state using this technology.

Following the construction of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, all four lanes underwent detailed testing, and based on the findings, targeted improvements were implemented to achieve world-class riding standards, it noted.

"This innovative approach is now being applied during the construction of the Ganga Expressway. It will be extended to other key expressways across Uttar Pradesh, reaffirming UPEIDA's commitment to delivering safe, smooth, and high-quality road infrastructure," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Iran will not surrender, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei tells Trump

Corporate sector vital to India's growth, progress: President Murmu

Bhopal's '90-degree turn' bridge to be redesigned after public outrage

HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan moves Bombay HC to quash FIR by Lilavati Trust

Calcutta HC orders Centre to rollout MGNREGA in West Bengal from August 1

Topics :ExpresswayUttar Pradesh governmentTechnologySwitzerland

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story