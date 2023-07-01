Indian values like democracy, equality becoming human values: PM Modi in DU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Indian values like democracy, equality and mutual respect are becoming human values and noted that India's rich education system had contributed to India's prosperity.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University, the Prime Minister referred to the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) with the US and said that it will create new opportunities for the country's youth in various sectors ranging from Artificial intelligence to semiconductors.

He said that it will enable access to technologies which were once beyond the reach of the youth and enhance skill development. The Prime Minister said that companies like Micron, Google, Applied Materials have decided to invest in India and it provides a glimpse of the bright future for the youth.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the building for the Faculty of Technology, Computer Centre and Academic Block, to be built in the North Campus of the University.

He released Commemorative Centenary Volume - Compilation of Centenary Celebrations; Logo Book - Logo of Delhi University and its colleges; and Aura - 100 Years of the University of Delhi.

The Prime Minister took a metro ride to reach the University of Delhi. He also interacted with the students during the journey.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the exhibition - Journey of 100 Years. He also witnessed Saraswati Vandana and 'University Kulgeet' presented by the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts.

He remarked that Delhi University is not just a university but a movement and congratulated every student, teacher and those associated with varsity on the centenary celebrations.

The Prime Minister said coming to the university was like a homecoming. Referring to the short movie played before the address, the Prime Minister said that the contributions of the personalities which have emerged out of the University give a glimpse of the life of Delhi University.

Noting the gathering of old and new alumni, the Prime Minister said that it was an occasion to catch up. "If during these hundred years, DU has kept its emotions alive, it has kept its values vibrant too".

Underscoring the importance of knowledge, the Prime Minister noted that when India had vibrant universities like Nalanda and Takshila, it was at the peak of prosperity. "India's rich education system is the carrier of India's prosperity", he said, underlining the high Indian share in the global GDP of that time. Continuous attacks during the period of foreign rule destroyed these institutions leading to obstruction of the intellectual flow of India and bringing the growth to standstill, he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi are taking place at a time when India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav after completing 75 years of its Independence.

"The universities and educational institutions of any nation present a reflection of its achievements," the Prime Minister said.

He said after Independence, universities played a crucial role in giving concrete shape to the emotional swell of post-independence India by creating a strong generation of talented youngsters.

Delhi University too played a major part in that, he said. This understanding of the past gives shape to our existence, shape to our ideals and expansion to the vision of the future, he said.

"When the resolve of an individual or an institution is towards the country, then its achievements are equated with the achievements of the nation," the Prime Minister remarked.

He pointed out that there were only 3 colleges under Delhi University when it began but today there are more than 90 colleges affiliated to the university.

He also underlined that India which was once considered a fragile economy has now become one of the top five economies in the world. Noting that the number of women studying at DU is more than men, the Prime Minister pointed out that the gender ratio has significantly improved in the country.

He emphasized the importance of an interconnection between the resolutions of a university and a nation and said that the deeper the roots of the educational institutions, the higher the progress of the country.

The Prime Minister noted that the goal of Delhi University was India's independence when it first began. The institution will complete 125 years when India reaches 100 years of independence and the goal of Delhi University should be to make India a developed country, he said.

"The third decade of the last century gave new momentum to the struggle for India's independence, now the third decade of the new century will give impetus to the development journey of India", the Prime Minister said. Referring to upcoming universities, colleges, IITs, IIMs and AIIMS, he said "all these institutes are becoming the building blocks of new India".

The Prime Minister emphasized that education is not merely a process of teaching but also a way of learning. He pointed out that after a long time, the focus is shifting to what a student wants to learn and talked about the flexibility in the new National Education Policy for selecting subjects.

Talking about the improvement of the quality and infusion of competitiveness among the institutions, the Prime Minister mentioned the National Institutional Ranking Framework which is motivating the institutions. He also pointed out the effort to link the autonomy of the institutions with the quality of education.

The Prime Minister said that due to the futuristic educational policies and decisions, recognition of Indian universities is increasing. He informed that while in 2014, in the QS world ranking there were only 12 Indian universities, today this number has reached 45. He credited India's youth force as the guiding force for this transformation. The Prime Minister hailed today's youth for transcending the concept of education being limited to placement and degrees.

He said that they want to blaze their own trail and presented more than one lakh startups, 40 per cent more patent filing as compared to 2014-15 and a rise in the Global Innovation Index as proof of this thinking.

"The Industry 4.0 Revolution is knocking on India's doors", the Prime Minister remarked as he noted that technologies like AI, AR and VR which could only be witnessed in the movies have now become a part of our real lives. He noted that robotics has become the new normal from driving to surgery and said that all these sectors are creating new avenues for the young generation of India. In the past years, the Prime Minister said, India has opened its space and defence sector and made huge changes in the policies related to drones which have provided a chance to move forward for the youth.

The Prime Minister said that Indian values like democracy, equality and mutual respect are becoming human values, creating new opportunities for Indian youth in areas like government and diplomacy.

He explained the impact of the growing profile of India on the students. He said now people wish to know about India. He mentioned India's help to the world during the coronavirus period. This created a curiosity in the world to know more about India that delivers even during the crisis.

He said growing recognition through events like the G20 presidency is creating new avenues for students such as Yoga, Science, culture, festivals, literature, history, heritage and cuisine. "The demand of Indian youth is increasing, who can tell the world about India and can take our things to the world."

He noted that the focus on history, culture and heritage is also creating new opportunities for the youth.

He gave the example of tribal museums being set up in different states and the development journey of independent India being presented through the PM Museum.

He also expressed delight that the world's largest heritage museum - 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' is also going to be built in Delhi.

The Prime Minister also recognized the growing recognition of Indian teachers and mentioned how world leaders have often told him about their Indian teachers. "This soft power of India is becoming a success story of the Indian youth," he said.

He asked the universities to prepare a roadmap and said Delhi University celebrates 125 years, it should figure among the top-ranking universities in the world.

"Innovations should be done here, the world's best ideas and leaders should emerge from here, for this you will have to work continuously," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister urged students to prepare their minds and hearts for their goals.

"Our new generation should be future-ready, have the temperament to accept and face challenges, this is possible only through the vision and mission of educational institution," the Prime Minister concluded.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges and more than 6 lakh students and has contributed immensely towards nation-building.