Indians enrolled in a GenAI course every 3 minutes in 2023: Report

Based on data from over 22.2 million registered learners in India, the study highlighted a huge surge in interest for GenAI content across the country

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Every three minutes, someone in India enrolled in GenAI content on Coursera in 2023, says the annual study of learner trends released by the platform on Thursday.

Based on data from over 22.2 million registered learners in India, the study highlighted a huge surge in interest for GenAI content across the country, with searches growing fourfold compared to the previous year.

“To meet this demand, leading global university and industry educators launched 35+ courses or projects on genAI on Coursera, resulting in 196,000 enrollments in the country,” read the press release.

‘Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT’ course by Vanderbilt University was the top GenAI course in India in 2023.

“In 2023, India's passion for learning soared on Coursera. The interest in GenAI, leadership, tech, and data skills not only reflects the learners’ thirst for cutting-edge knowledge but also their commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital revolution,” said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

The 2023 data released by the online course provider shows that Indian learners are particularly enthusiastic about courses that provide high-demand technology and data science skills.

‘Generative AI for everyone’ by Andrew Ng became the fastest-growing course on the platform for 2023 and had the second-highest number of enrollments from India.

“In the year ahead, we're excited to use GenAI to transform education, providing personalised, engaging and inclusive learning. The renewed focus on lifelong learning, tech and human skills, and blended learning on campuses will be the key to employability in the AI-driven world,” added Gupta.

While the most popular course in India was Google’s Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere, the second most preferred course amongst Indians was IIM Ahmedabad's Leadership Skills, covering topics such as influence, authority, power dynamics, stress management, and lessons from the Mahabharata.

Courses on machine learning, python and artificial intelligence were also among the top 10 choices for Indian learners.

Google Cloud’s ‘Introduction to Generative AI’ and ‘Generative AI with LLM’ by Amazon AWS and DeepLearning.AI were the second and third most popular Generative AI courses in India.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

