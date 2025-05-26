Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting: When will Bakrid be celebrated in India?

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting: Since the sighting of the crescent or new moon signifies the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, the 10th day of which is celebrated as Eid-ul-Adha, the moon sighting for Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha (also known as Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, or the Feast of Sacrifice) is a significant event for Muslims as it establishes the precise date of the festival.

The appearance of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon determines the day of the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha. In 2025, Saudi Arabia is anticipated to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on June 6 and schedule the crescent moon sighting on May 27.

ALSO READ: CBSE compartment exams 2025 schedule out: Check dates, process and more In a statement released on Sunday, the Saudi Supreme Court urged sky watchers to search for the crescent moon on Tuesday night, reporting right away to the closest court, and testify about seeing the most anticipated celestial event. The precise date of the celebrations will be revealed tomorrow or the following day, as the impending festival of Eid is dependent on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 in India, Pakistan and other countries

• Moon Sighting Date: May 27, 2025 (Tuesday)

• Commencement of Dhul Hijjah: May 28, 2025 (Wednesday), if the moon is sighted

• Arafat Day: June 5, 2025 (Thursday)

Also Read

• Eid-ul-Adha: June 6, 2025 (Friday)

Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 7 and Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 29 if the moon is not visible on May 27. In certain nations, like India, Pakistan, and Malaysia, Eid-ul-Adha may be observed on June 7 or 8, and the moon sighting is scheduled for May 28.

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Sultanate of Brunei, and other South Asian nations might sight the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon on May 28.

• Moon Sighting Date: Wednesday, May 28 (29th Dhul Qaadah 1446 AH)

• Eid-ul-Adha 2025 will be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, if the moon is visible, while Dhul Hijjah will begin on Thursday, May 29.

ALSO READ: RBSE Class 8th exam results 2025 to be out today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in • Eid-ul-Adha 2025 will be observed on Sunday, June 8, 2025, if the moon 'cannot' be seen, and Dhul Hijjah will begin on Friday, May 30.

Eid-ul-Adha: History

The festival's tradition states that Allah gave Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) the order to sacrifice his most beloved possession. Ibrahim made the decision to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) out of loyalty without hesitation. Ismail was preparing to offer his son as a sacrifice when Allah replaced Ismael with a lamb. That is why this festival is called the ‘Day of Sacrifice’.

ALSO READ: MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025 out today at mbose.in. Check details Allah spared Ismael's life because he was pleased with his father, Ibrahim's commitment and purpose. It is thought that the custom of Qurbani on Eid al-Adha began with this occasion. The celebration is also known as 'Bakrid' because goats or other halal animals are sacrificed on this day. Eid al-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul-Hijjah.

Significance of Bakrid 2025 or Eid-ul-Adha 2025

Bakrid is not just about the sacrifice of an animal; it holds a much deeper religious significance. The festival is associated with devotion, selflessness, and charity towards Allah. On Bakrid, the meat from the sacrificed animal is traditionally divided into three parts:

• The first portion- Poor and needy.

• The second part- Friends and relatives.

• The remaining part- Family at home.

Muslims also make the holy Hajj trip during this month. The Hajj trip comes to an end on the festival of Bakrid. People show their loyalty and submission to Allah by making this sacrifice. Islamic teachings and beliefs state that offering a goat or other halal animal as a sacrifice on Eid al-Adha is required and has spiritual benefits.

The festival highlights the core values of compassion, equality, and community – ensuring no one goes hungry, joy is shared by all, and everyone is treated with dignity and fairness.