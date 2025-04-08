IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb threat

An IndiGo flight operating from Jaipur to Mumbai was forced to land under full emergency protocols at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday evening after a bomb threat note was discovered onboard, news agency ANI reported.

The aircraft made a safe landing at 8:50 pm after airport authorities declared a full emergency at 8:43 pm. The alert was triggered when a bomb threat message was found inside one of the plane’s toilets while the aircraft was mid-flight.

Upon discovery of the note, the crew promptly alerted air traffic control, and emergency procedures were activated in line with standard aviation safety protocols.

"The flight landed safely at 20:50 hours. A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 20:43 hours. Airport operations were not affected," a CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement. "CSMIA is closely coordinating with the airline and security authorities. The safety of passengers and staff remains our primary concern," the statement added, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, citing data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), revealed that airlines had received 24 hoax bomb threats this year up to March 25.