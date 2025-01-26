Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, remains in 'moderate' category

Delhi's air quality on Sunday was recorded at 174, reflecting a marginal improvement from Saturday's air quality index (AQI) of 191. The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'moderate' category, providing some relief to residents.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), neighbouring areas of Delhi also reported cleaner air. While Ghaziabad and Noida recorded 'satisfactory' AQI levels, Gurugram's AQI continued to hover in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as "good", 51 to 100 as "satisfactory", 101 to 200 as "moderate", 201 to 300 as "poor", 301 to 400 as "very poor", and 401 to 500 as "severe".

Grap-III measures revoked

On January 17, the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) after observing a consistent improvement in air quality levels in the national capital and its surrounding areas.

Weather conditions today

On Sunday, Delhi witnessed a light layer of fog, with a rise in temperature expected to bring some relief from the ongoing cold weather. However, weather conditions in the national capital are forecasted to remain unchanged over the next two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature is predicted to drop to 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

While the IMD forecasts continued foggy weather in Delhi for the next three to four days, Uttar Pradesh is experiencing some relief from the cold.

In contrast, states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir are expected to remain under cold wave conditions.