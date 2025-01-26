Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Respect differences, live in harmony: Mohan Bhagwat at R-Day celebrations

Respect differences, live in harmony: Mohan Bhagwat at R-Day celebrations

Along with celebration, Republic Day is an occasion to remember our responsibilities towards the nation, he said

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan
Addressing the issue of diversity, Bhagwat said differences should be respected and that "cohesion is the key to living in harmony" | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said differences should be respected and cohesion is the key to living in harmony.

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebration at a college in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Along with celebration, Republic Day is an occasion to "remember our responsibilities towards the nation," he said.

Addressing the issue of diversity, Bhagwat said differences should be respected and that "cohesion is the key to living in harmony".

"Clashes are happening outside Bharat due to diversity. We see diversity as a natural part of life. You can have your own specialities, but you must be good to each other. If you want to live, it should be a cohesive living. You cannot be happy if your family is unhappy. Similarly, a family cannot be happy if the town is facing trouble," he said.

Bhagwat emphasised the importance of working with both knowledge and dedication.

Also Read

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for 'anti-national' statement: Cong

Kharge warns Bhagwat for comments on India's independence, Rahul slams too

Country's 'true independence' on Ram temple consecration day: Bhagwat

'RSS to seek votes for BJP in Delhi elections?' Kejriwal asks Mohan Bhagwat

News updates: Pollution curbs under Grap-3 revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

"Being enterprising is important, but you must always do your work with knowledge. Any work done without a proper thought does not bear fruit, but brings trouble. A task done without knowledge becomes the work of a lunatic," he said.

Explaining his point, Bhagwat likened cooking rice to the need for knowledge in any task.

"If you know how to cook rice, you need water, heat and rice. But if you do not know how to cook it and instead eat dry rice, drink water, and stand in the sunlight for hours, it will not turn into a meal. Knowledge and dedication are essential," he said.

The RSS chief also spoke on the significance of faith and dedication in everyday life.

"If you drink water at a hotel and leave, you may get insulted or dirty looks. But if you ask for water in someone's home, you are offered a jug full of water along with something to eat. What's the difference? There is faith and dedication at home. Such work bears fruit," Bhagwat said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: President Murmu reaches Kartavya Path with Indonesia's President Subianto

Latest LIVE: Will hold press conference on 'very important issue' today at 1 PM, says Kejriwal

Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, remains in 'moderate' category

India's first Republic Day celebrations were held at Irwin amphitheatre

Foggy weather delays flights, trains in Delhi, Kolkata; cold wave persists

Topics :Republic DayMohan BhagwatRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story