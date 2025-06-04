Indore tourist's body found in Meghalaya; machete recovered, wife missing

A honeymoon trip to Meghalaya turned tragic after Raja Raghuvanshi from Madhya Pradesh was found murdered in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang, East Khasi Hills, police said on Wednesday. His wife, Sonam, remains missing despite extensive search efforts, news agency PTI reported.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said that search teams recovered a bloodstained machete (locally called a 'dao') believed to have been used in the crime, along with Raja’s mobile phone. "It is a clear case of homicide. The person was murdered, there is no doubt about that," PTI quoted Syiem as saying.

Police also found a raincoat believed to belong to the couple in Mawkma village, a few kilometres from where Raja’s decomposed body was discovered. The area is between the site where the body was recovered and Sohrarim, where the couple’s rented scooter was found abandoned. Victim’s family demands CBI probe ALSO READ: Indore couple missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills: What we know Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "His body was found 25 kilometres from where the vehicle was parked. We suspect kidnapping, looting, and murder. The local police are not listening when we say this is not suicide," he said.

Raja’s family identified his body using a distinctive tattoo on his right hand that read "Raja and a lady". Police also recovered a white shirt, a strip of tablets, part of a smartphone screen, and a smartwatch from the area. The couple arrived in Mawlakhiat village on May 22 and trekked to the famous living root bridges in Nongriat, where they stayed overnight. They checked out of Shipara Homestay the next day. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at Sohrarim. The search for Sonam is still ongoing, with teams using drones, sniffer dogs, and mountaineers. Syiem said the gorge is extensive and search teams are combing the entire area.

Meghalaya's response and safety concerns State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh expressed shock over the incident. "This was unprecedented. We need to wait for the investigation to conclude," he said. He also urged tourists not to panic, comparing the incident to isolated crimes that can happen anywhere. "Law will take its course," he added. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he was personally monitoring the situation and remained in touch with search agencies. The case is being handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a Superintendent of Police and four DSP-rank officers. Heavy rainfall in Sohra has complicated the search. Between May 29 and 31, the area received 500 mm of rain — equivalent to Mysore’s annual rainfall — making the operation even more challenging.