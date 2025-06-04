Sikkim landslide: Rescue ops hit by bad weather, chopper aborts mission

A rescue operation to evacuate 113 stranded tourists from Lachen in North Sikkim was called off early on Wednesday after bad weather forced an MI-17 helicopter carrying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to abort its mission.

The chopper, carrying nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, took off from Pakyong Airport around 6 a.m. but had to return mid-air as poor visibility near Mangan and Chaten made "flying conditions unsafe".

No rescue operations were conducted today due to these challenges, the authorities said in their official statement.

The tourists have been stranded in Lachen for over a day after heavy rains triggered multiple landslides, blocking key roads and cutting off access to the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for North Sikkim, warning of continued heavy rainfall over the next three days, the statement added.

Meanwhile, braving extreme weather and dangerous terrain, the Indian Army reached the completely cut-off Lachen village on foot, locating 113 stranded tourists. Of them, 30, including foreign nationals, were airlifted on June 3 following massive landslides in North Sikkim, an official statement from the Minister of Defence (MoD) said. "In the wake of a devastating landslide in North Sikkim, the #IndianArmy is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather and hazardous terrain. Lachen village, completely cut off, has been reached on foot, with 113 stranded tourists located--30 of them, including foreign nationals, airlifted on 3 June," the MoD said in a post on X.

The Army teams, equipped with specialised tools, are working on unstable and high-altitude ground conditions to find the six missing persons. "Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues. #IndianArmy #SikkimLandslide." Earlier, the MoD said, "Incessant rains across Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Eastern Bhutan have triggered landslides, road blockages, and communication blackouts. BRO India has responded with unmatched urgency--clearing debris in Mizoram, restoring access in Sikkim, keeping the Koloriang-Lee-Sarli-Huri lifeline operational in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey, and swiftly reopening the Darranga-Trashigang Highway in Bhutan after a massive landslide on 30 May."