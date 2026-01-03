Indore water crisis: Six dead, more than 200 hospitalised, says collector

Six people have died and more than 200 were hospitalised in an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a senior official said on Saturday.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had on Friday said that he had received information about the deaths of 10 patients due to the outbreak, while residents of the Bhagirathpura area have claimed that 16 people, including a six-month-old child, have died.

"At present, 203 patients are undergoing treatment in 41 hospitals across the city and six people have died," Collector Shivam Verma told PTI Videos.

Of the patients admitted to hospitals, 34 are in the intensive care units (ICUs), and their treatment is being monitored specially.