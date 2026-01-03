Over 12 Naxalites killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

More than 12 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday, police said.

More than 10 ultras were gunned down in Sukma, while two were eliminated in the adjoining Bijapur district in the early hours of the day, they said.

An exchange of fire broke out in the forest of the southern region of Sukma district, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"More than 10 cadres have been neutralised so far. The operation is still underway, and more details will be shared later," he said.