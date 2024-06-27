Industrial hub Hosur to get international airport, announces Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu will build a new international airport in Hosur that will have the capacity to handle 30 million passengers annually, said Chief Minister M K Stalin in the assembly on Thursday, giving a boost to the industrial hub.

The airport will spread over 2,000 acres. Hosur is connected to export-import gateways and is near other major business hubs and industrial clusters, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, and Coimbatore. It has emerged as a nucleus for auto and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, logistics, electronics, and it is developing an information technology (IT) park. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa thanked Stalin for announcing the airport. Rajaa has been advocating for an airport in Hosur since his tenure with the State Planning Commission. When he was a member of the Commission, Rajaa analysed the Hosur region during the formulation of policies for EVs, advanced manufacturing, and tourism. An airport would give economic boost to Hosur, given the place’s proximity to Bengaluru and Chennai and its burgeoning manufacturing ecosystem, he had said.

“The announcement of the new airport in Hosur is a monumental step forward for the region. This project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru. With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” said Rajaa.

Tata Electronics, TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan , and Rolls-Royce are among the companies that have significant operations in Hosur.

“The establishment of an airport in Hosur will be a game-changer for the region, providing a substantial boost to our infrastructure and economic landscape. This project is a testament to the forward-thinking vision of our Chief Minister and the relentless efforts of Rajaa. The airport will undoubtedly enhance the region's connectivity and attract further investments, solidifying Hosur's position as a major industrial and economic hub,” said Jeyaranjan, vice-chairperson of the State Planning Commission.