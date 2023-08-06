Home / India News / Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara, 1 terrorist killed

The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, killing one terrorist, police said

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, killing one terrorist, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Dakhen-Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara based on information about possible infiltration attempts.

"During the search operation, movement of terrorists, trying to infiltrate to our side, was observed. They were challenged by the joint party in which one terrorist was neutralized," he said.

Taking advantage of the thick bushes and rugged terrain, two to three other terrorists escaped back to the Pakistan side of the Line of Control, the spokesperson said.

"Army and Kupwara police in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the police tweeted.

The police spokesperson said that from the incriminating materials recovered from the site of the encounter, it is believed that the killed terrorist was a Pakistani national.

The arms and ammunition seized include an AK rifle, an AK magazine, 15 AK rounds, five 9mm pistols, one 15mm pistol, eight pistol magazines and 32 bullets of 9mm pistol.

"The recovery of these materials underscores the nefarious intentions of the infiltrators and their attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson said.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian Army

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

