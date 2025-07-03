Infosys techie held for filming women in washroom. Here's what company said

A 30-year-old Infosys employee was arrested for allegedly filming a female colleague inside the women’s washroom at the company’s Electronic City office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The incident, which took place on Monday morning, came to light after the woman raised an alarm, news agency PTI reported.

The accused has been identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a senior associate consultant at Infosys and a native of Sangli, Maharashtra. According to the police complaint, the woman noticed suspicious movements and reflections from the adjacent cubicle while using the washroom. Moments later, she claimed that Mali was standing on a commode and recording her using his mobile phone.

Shocked and disturbed, the woman rushed out of the washroom and alerted her colleagues. Mali allegedly tried to escape but was apprehended by the company’s HR personnel. Infosys reiterates its ‘zero-tolerance policy’ Following the incident, Infosys issued a statement confirming that the accused was no longer employed with the company. “We are aware of the incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is no longer with the company,” Infosys said in a statement. The IT major also expressed its support for the complainant, adding, “We promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.”

The company reiterated its commitment to workplace safety, “Infosys is committed to providing a harassment-free work environment and follows a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint regarding violations of the company’s Code of Conduct very seriously.” Action by Infosys HR department Upon checking Mali’s phone, HR staff reportedly found a video of the victim, along with another secretly recorded video of a different female employee. Despite the accused’s repeated apologies and attempts to delete the footage, HR officials managed to take screenshots of the content as evidence before it was erased. The HR department promptly handed over the accused to the Electronic City police. The woman later filed an official complaint, leading to a case being registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.