New 60-km rapid rail route proposed to link Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida

A new 60-kilometre-long high-speed rail corridor has been proposed to improve connectivity between Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida. If approved, the project, planned under the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) , will be developed separately from existing or under-construction routes such as the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-SNB corridors.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has written to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) seeking approval to begin work on the route plan. Once the alignment is cleared, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a senior HMRTC official confirmed that the plan was recently reviewed in a meeting led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini . “The proposal is under the consideration of the Haryana government and it will greatly boost connectivity across three important regions of NCR. We will provide all support and assistance to make this project happen,” the official said, as quotes by Hindustan Times.

The report further mentioned that another senior government official added that the chief minister had given instructions to move ahead with the project after the meeting. The planned train system will operate at a speed of 180 kmph and is expected to cost around ₹15,000 crore.

In a letter to the Haryana government, NCRTC stated, “Before initiation of DPR work, MoHUA has also desired formal approval of stakeholders on the route alignment of Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor at the earliest. Since majority of the proposed alignment is passing through state of Haryana, it is therefore requested that attached Namo Bharat alignment may be reviewed, and suitable approval may be provided to initiate the work of preparation of DPR.”

Proposed stations and route

As per the plan, the new RRTS corridor will start from Gurugram, with the first station near IFFCO Chowk at Sector 29, located along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. From there, it will go to Sector 54 on Golf Course Road and then move towards Faridabad via the Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

In Faridabad, two stations are proposed—one at Bata Chowk and another at the intersection of Sectors 85 and 86. After that, the corridor will reach Noida, with a station near the Sector 142-168 junction. The final stop will be Surajpur in Greater Noida, where it will connect to the planned Ghaziabad-Jewar Airport Namo Bharat line.

Coordination and monitoring

To help the project move forward smoothly, NCRTC has asked the Haryana government to create a monitoring committee. This committee would include members from relevant state, district, and local departments to make quick and effective decisions.

Other projects in progress

Apart from this new proposal, NCRTC is already working on two major RRTS corridors:

A 102-km corridor from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB (Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Behror) via Gurugram. Construction is likely to begin in August 2026 and finish by November 2031. This project is expected to cost ₹35,000 crore and is being jointly funded by the central government and the states of Haryana and Rajasthan.

A 136-km corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to New Karnal in Haryana. This line will travel through Delhi's Ring Road to Mukarba Chowk, then along NH-44 through Panipat up to Madhuban. The estimated cost of this project is ₹34,000 crore.

If the new 60-km corridor gets approved, it will be a major addition to the growing Namo Bharat network, aimed at improving daily travel and reducing traffic in the National Capital Region.