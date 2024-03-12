Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Haryana political crisis: Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?

With an association of nearly three decades with the BJP and close relations with Manohar Lal Khattar, Saini was appointed as Haryana state president for the party last October

Haryana BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's surprising resignation on March 12, OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as the new CM. Amid speculations of escalating tensions within coalition partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Khattar tendered his resignation to State Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, paving the way for Saini's appointment. 

Who is Nayab Singh Saini?

Credited with solidifying the BJP's hold in the OBC community in Haryana, Saini was appointed as the party's Haryana state president last October. Beginning his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party back in 1996, Saini assumed the district general secretary of the BJP Youth Wing in Ambala in 2002, followed by a president position three years later. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Political career

Saini became MLA for the first time in 2014 from the Narayangarh constituency. He contested from the same constituency in 2010 as well but could only muster a little over 3,000 votes. In 2016, he joined the Khattar Cabinet as a minister and is considered a close confidante of Manohar Lal Khattar. Subsequently, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he won from the Kurukshetra constituency with a hefty vote margin of over 3.83 lakhs against his Congress opponent Nirmal Singh. 

Educational background

Born in 1970, he finished his BA from B R Ambedkar University in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in 1996 and LLB from Ch Charan Singh University in Meerut, UP, in 2010.
Political analysts believe that with a strong hold over the OBC community in Haryana, Saini has been a mainstay for the BJP in its minority outreach in the state. And with his close relationship with Khattar, the former Chief Minister can still wield some hefty control over the state.

Also Read

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Deeply anguished: India condemns brutal murder of 25-year-old student in US

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP fields 29 OBC candidates, more likely to be added

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

Tejas aircraft crashes near Jaisalmer during training sortie, pilot safe

More than 70% of glaucoma cases go undetected in India, say experts

New Vande Bharat Express trains among multiple projects unveiled in Bihar

TN govt will not implement CAA, says CM Stalin a day after Centre announces

Pak Hindu refugees in Jodhpur celebrate as govt notifies CAA implementation

Topics : Politics Haryana BS Web Reports BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon