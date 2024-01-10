Home / India News / INS Kabra docks in Colombo, move aimed at boosting maritime cooperation

INS Kabra docks in Colombo, move aimed at boosting maritime cooperation

During the port call, the Commanding Officer, INS Kabra called on the Commander, Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral TSK Perera

INS Kabra | Photo: ANI
ANI Asia

Jan 10 2024
Indian warship, INS Kabra, an indigenous fast attack craft, docked at the Colombo port on Monday, in a move aimed at fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

The warship was accorded a warm welcome by the Sri Lankan Navy as it arrived in the island nation, the Indian Navy said in an official press release.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer, INS Kabra called on the Commander, Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral TSK Perera.

The Navy informed through a statement, "In a presentation ceremony, essential spares and stores meant for the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force were handed over by the ship. The visit further strengthens the bilateral cooperation and camaraderie between the two Navies in keeping with the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR."

Taking to its official X handle, the Indian Navy posted, "#INSKabra, the indigenous Fast Attack Craft, arrived #Colombo, #08Jan 24 The ship was accorded warm welcome by @srilanka_navy Handed over essential spares for #SriLankaNavy & @airforcelk The visit further strengthens #maritimecooperation b/n both the navies India and Sri Lanka @IndiainSL."

Last year, in October, India participated in the 23rd Council of Ministers (COM) meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India assumed the role of the Vice Chair of IORA for the year 2023-25 in this meeting, followed by the Chairmanship in 2025-27.

"Prior to this meeting, the IORA Senior Officials reviewed the entire range of IORA's ongoing and future work and activities for 2022-27," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement earlier.

The COM adopted the Colombo Communique and the 'IORA Vision 2030 and Beyond', among other IORA-related documents.

Earlier, Jaishankar said India's commitment to the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is deeply rooted in the principles of peaceful coexistence, shared prosperity and regional collaboration.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region through its 23 Member States and 11 Dialogue Partners.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

