INS Sunayna concludes its visit to Port of Durban in S Africa to boost ties

ANI
The visit provided a platform for personnel from the Indian Navy and South African Navy to engage in a range of professional and training interactions | Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:38 AM IST
INS Sunayna, an Indian Navy ship, concluded a successful visit to the port of Durban in South Africa from August 21 to 25.

This visit aimed to bolster India's maritime relationships with its partners and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Security and Growth for All in the Region" (SAGAR).

The visit provided a platform for personnel from the Indian Navy and South African Navy to engage in a range of professional and training interactions.

Activities included deck visits, sports fixtures, and joint training sessions focused on various critical aspects such as navigation, firefighting, damage control and Visit Board Search and Seize (VBSS) operations, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

A joint Yoga session was conducted on board INS Sunayna, symbolizing the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "the world is one family."

This shared yoga experience exemplified the spirit of cooperation and cultural exchange between the two naval forces.

On August 23, INS Sunayna opened its doors to visitors, allowing them to explore the ship's capabilities and functions. Among the distinguished guests was the Consul General of India in Durban, Dr. Thelma John David, who familiarized herself with the ship's role in maritime operations and its advanced capabilities, read the release.

The press release read, that one of the highlights of this visit was the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) between INS Sunayna and the South African Navy Ship SAS King Sekhukhune I, which took place as the ship left the Durban harbour.

This exercise served to enhance jointness and interoperability between the two navies.

The successful conclusion of INS Sunayna's visit to the port of Durban underlines the shared commitment of both the Indian and South African Navies to foster maritime cooperation and partnership, the release read.

It reflects the dedication of these maritime forces to strengthen regional security and promote collective growth in the maritime domain, aligning with the principles of SAGAR.

This visit to the Indian Ocean contributes to the overall stability and security of the region. It serves as a testament to the enduring bond between India and South Africa and their mutual interest in promoting peace at sea.

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:38 AM IST

