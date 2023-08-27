Kharge releases 12-point SC/ST declaration for Telangana Assembly election

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday released the party's Telangana unit's '12-point SC/ST declaration' for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Kharge released the declaration in a public meeting at Chevella in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

Mallikarjun Kharge said that the promises for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in the declaration would be implemented as soon as Congress comes to power in the state. The promises include 18% reservation for SCs and 12% for STs in government procurement and all contracts.

Some of the other important promises for SC and ST communities include the introduction of reservation in private educational institutions, private companies receiving government incentives; Setting up of 3 SC Corporations; Formation of 3 ST Corporations; Establishment of SC and ST Residential Schools with one Gurukulam in each mandal.

Asserting that there was a secret understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Mallikarjun Kharge called up on people "to remove both parties from power in the forthcoming assembly elections and the General Elections next year".

AICC Chief lashed out at KCR saying that he betrayed the people of the state and behaved as if the entire Telangana was his personal fiefdom. He said that it was not one person's right to claim the creation of a separate Telangana state, but it was a fulfilment of each and every person's dream who wished for a separate state for themselves. And he claimed the Congress party helped realise that "dream".

Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that both the BJP leaders and KCR had stopped speaking against each other as they had "an obvious understanding". He said it was in the interest of Telangana to defeat the "corrupt" government of KCR. Kharge exuded confidence that the Congress will defeat BJP and BRS.

Kharge alleged that Telangana Chief Minister KCR and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have formed an alliance, asserting that their silence toward each other is indicative of a secret agreement between them.