Home / India News / Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

Mali community comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also belongs to the same community

Bharatpur (Rajasthan)
Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mobile internet service remained suspended in parts of Bharatpur as members of the Mali community continued to block the Jaipur-Agra National Highway here for the third consecutive day demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

On Sunday, a large number of demonstrators started gathering at the protest site and demanded the release of their leader Murari Lal Saini, who along with six other people was detained ahead of the agitation, police said.

President of Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti CP Saini said if the state government fails to fulfil their demands, they will block the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

We can also do a 'Chakka Jam' in the entire state, he said.

Mali community comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also belongs to the same community.

On Friday, the protesters blocked the key Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur and pelted stones at police personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells to control the mob.

Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma said, "The situation is under control. We are closely monitoring the situation. Talks are being held with the community representatives."

He said mobile internet service has been further extended till midnight in Vair, Nadbai and Bhusawar, which is likely to be extended further.

The police have put up barricades on the national highway in Ballabgarh, Halaina, Vair, Aronda, and Ramaspur villages.

The community is demanding a 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children of the community among others.

The Congress-led state government had recently formed the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Welfare Board and declared the social reformer's birthday as a state holiday on April 19.

The community carried out a similar protest in June 2022, which was pacified after assurances.

Topics :InternetProtestrajasthan

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Also Read

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Lesser known facts about this social activist

Bypolls: Voting underway in Mainpuri, 6 assembly constituencies in 5 states

Puja stuck amid politics of 2 parties, says Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti Prez

Jaipur to get India's 2nd largest cricket stadium named after Anil Agarwal

As Rajasthan prepares for elections, caste-based groups want representation

Was in regular touch with officials: Punjab CM Mann on Amritpal arrest

Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Amul-Nandini was made emotional issue due to polls, says FM Sitharaman

FinMin working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: FM Sitharaman

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana's Karnal, Hisar on Monday

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story