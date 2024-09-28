Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Internet services suspended in Odisha's Bhadrak following communal clashes

Internet services suspended in Odisha's Bhadrak following communal clashes

The district administration has expressed concern of misuse of internet for spreading communal violence

Odisha government has suspended internet services in the district for 48 hours, till September 30. Photo: Bloomberg
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Internet services have been suspended in Bhadrak district of Odisha following communal incidents in the area due to social media postings.

"The district administration has expressed concern of misuse of internet for spreading communal violence," read the order by the Odisha government.

Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik on Friday said that following incidents of stone pelting, Section 163 of BNSS has been promulgated, prohibiting assembly of more than five people in an area.

"We have promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the Purna Bazar area to control the situation and maintain peace in the area," he said.

Multiple police personnel have been injured in the incident.

DIG Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik said the situation is under control and the people allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, "FIR has been registered and culprits have been identified. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprits."

Ten platoons of security forces are were deployed on Friday night to patrol the areas and conduct area dominance.

"We have deployed 10 platoons of forces who are carrying out flag marches in the area. Area domination is also being conducted. Along with that, picketing, patrolling, and other activities to maintain is being conducted by the police.

The Odisha government has suspended internet services in the district for 48 hours, till September 30.

The order passed by Additional Chief Secretary of state home department, Staybrata Sahu said that access to social media platforms have been blocked to maintain peace in the region.

"In order to prevent spread of inflammatory and motivated messages to circulate in the above mentioned media to disturb the public order in Bhadrak district and restore peace and amity. Prohibition of the use and access of social media platforms have been extended like Whatsapp, Facebook, X and any other through internet and other mediums of data services indicated for 48 hours upto 0200 hrs of September 30 in Bhadrak district," the order added.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

