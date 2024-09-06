Investment-friendly ecosystem key to Kerala's ease of business reforms: CM

A day after Kerala was awarded for its ease of doing business reforms by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the investment friendly ecosystem and entrepreneurs' growing confidence in the state has helped it in achieving this status.

Kerala has come first in the ranking of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry with top achiever status in nine sectors, Vijayan said on Friday.

"Proud that Kerala has come first in Ease of Doing Business reforms in the country, with Top Achiever status in 9 reform areas! Our investment friendly ecosystem and entrepreneurs' growing confidence in Kerala's potential has truly been captured. This is a time like no other to invest in and grow from #Kerala.," Vijayan posted on 'X'.