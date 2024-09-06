SC stays Madras HC directive to YouTuber Jerald to close down his channel

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court directive to YouTuber Felix Jerald to close down his channel "RedPix 24x7" as one of the bail conditions. Jerald had been arrested for hosting an "objectionable" interview of another YouTuber Savukku Shankar on his YouTube channel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the interview, Shankar made certain comments against Madras High Court judges and women police officers of the state. The high court, which granted bail to both YouTubers, had asked Jerald to close down his channel as one of the conditions. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued a notice to the state government and stayed the particular direction on closure of the channel.

It, however, asked him to comply with other bail conditions.

"You are making scurrilous allegations against the judiciary and all women IPS officers. Why do you host such interviews?" the CJI asked.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the YouTuber, said that such an interview should not have been shown.

The senior lawyer, however, said the channel has 2.4 million subscribers and the direction for its closure is harsh.

The bench said that it will not tag Jerald's plea with pending ones filed by Savukku Shankar.

Shankar had moved the top court earlier against his fresh detention by the state police.

The bench, on August 30, asked the state government to apprise it of the reasons behind Shankar's detention just after he was released in connection with several criminal cases.

Shankar, 48, was arrested by the Coimbatore Police from southern Theni on May 4 for alleged derogatory statements about women police personnel in an interview on the YouTube channel "RedPix 24x7" on April 30, which led to several FIRs against him.

The YouTuber also faces a case lodged by the Theni Police for the alleged possession of 'ganja'.

Shankar was released in pursuance of orders of the apex court and the Madras High Court. However, he was detained again by the state police on August 12.