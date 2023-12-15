Home / India News / Parl panel alerts contamination of heavy metals in ground, drinking water

Parl panel alerts contamination of heavy metals in ground, drinking water

The report was considered and adopted by the Committee in its meeting held on December 12

This contamination is contributing to severe health issues, the report states | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A Parliamentary panel has alerted the Central government in its recent report about contamination of arsenic, fluoride and the presence of other heavy metals in ground and drinking water across multiple states.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports headed by Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur, pointed out the issue in the 358th Report of the Committee on "Research-Based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields" to both Houses of Parliament on December 13.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the 10-page report, the Committee observed the contamination of arsenic, fluoride and the presence of other heavy metals in ground and drinking water across multiple states, and said "this contamination is contributing to severe health issues such as cancer, skin diseases, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes among the inhabitants in affected regions and states."

Additionally, the Committee noted that substantial research dedicated to eradicating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals from ground and drinking water in these affected areas is urgently needed to address the issue.

Taking note of the magnitude of the issue, the Committee strongly recommended that the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health Research, and Department of Higher Education, including various esteemed institutions like IITs, prioritize and fund comprehensive research initiatives aimed at eliminating arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals detrimental to health from ground and drinking water within the affected regions and states upon a mapping of such territories.

"This proactive step will not only address the immediate health hazards but also pave the way for sustainable, innovative solutions towards effective waste water management and saline water treatment practices," said the Committee in the report.

The Committee during the course of preparation of the Report, heard the views of the representatives of the Departments of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Department of Science & Technology, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Department of Biotechnology, National Research Foundation, ICMR, Department of Health Research, UGC, AICTE, various IITs, IfSc, Central University of South Bihar, Assam University, Delhi Technological University, University of Delhi, NCAER, National Institute of Virology and NITI Aayog during its meetings held on October 13 and November 2 this year.

The report was considered and adopted by the Committee in its meeting held on December 12. The observations and recommendations made by the Committee in its report is taken into consideration by the government.

Also Read

Arsenic found in groundwater in 25 states, fluoride in 27 states: Govt

India could lose groundwater by 3 times the current rate by 2080: Study

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

Kerala confirms one more Nipah virus case; total tally stands at 6

Need to transform agricultural practices for a sustainable future: IFPRI

Oppn stages protest against Maha govt over unemployment, exam paper leaks

Delivering Covid vax to respiratory tract may give better protection: Study

Digi Yatra to be available at 25 more airports in 2024, says Scindia

More manpower, X-ray machines to curb congestion at airports: Scindia

Veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan dies at age of 83 in Kerala

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Drinking waterDrinking water in IndiaGround waterChemical dumping

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story