IRCTC starts Bharat Gaurav Yatra train promoting Indian culture, heritage

The Indian Government is promoting the culture and heritage of the country, and for that, the Ministry of Railway took the initiative to fleet Bharat Gaurav Trains covering famous theme-based circuits showcasing the cultural heritage of India.

To fulfil the government objective, IRCTC launched Guru Kirpa Yatra with its exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train starting today, i.e., April 5, as April month is celebrated for Baisakhi in entire North India. Hence, the Indian railway consulted with all the stakeholders and specially conceived this tour to holy Sikh shrines located in different parts of the country.