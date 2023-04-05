Home / India News / Train services disrupted in Bengal as Kurmis demanding ST status block rail

Train services disrupted in Bengal as Kurmis demanding ST status block rail

This is the second day of the agitation by the representatives of the Kurmi community in demand of their recognition as a Scheduled Tribe

Kolkata
Train services disrupted in Bengal as Kurmis demanding ST status block rail

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Train services were disrupted in pockets of three tribal- dominated districts of West Bengal -- Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore -- following rail-blockade agitation by the Kurmi community on Wednesday.

The Kurmi community is agitating in support of its long-standing demand for recognition under the Schedule Tribe category. Their main grievance is that West Bengal Cultural Research Institute, a state government body that works for indigenous tribes, is yet to recognise the Kurmis as representatives of primitive tribes.

Representatives of the community alleged that the reluctance of the institute or the state government to send a comprehensive report in the matter to the Union government is holding back the process of recognition of the Kurmi community under the Scheduled Tribe category.

On Wednesday morning, the community members resorted to rail- blockades at important junction stations like Adra in Purulia and Khemasuli in West Midnapore, following which the train services in the entire division got disrupted.

Already, a number of trains operating in the division have been cancelled. In certain cases, the routes of certain trains have either been diverted or curtailed.

This is the second day of the agitation by the representatives of the Kurmi community in demand of their recognition as a Scheduled Tribe.

On Tuesday, they resorted to blockades of national highways in different parts of the three tribal-dominated districts.

The last time the Kurmis took to similar protests was in September 2022, when they resorted to rail-blockade agitations in the same tribal-dominated pockets.

--IANS

src/shb/

Topics :West BengalScheduled TribesTrains

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Smriti Irani visits Purba Medinipur for outreach ahead of panchayat polls

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram

Scindia attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Congress is left with no ideology

Duty of press to speak truth to power: SC quashes Centre's ban on MediaOne

Kerala train fire incident: Police nab suspect from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story