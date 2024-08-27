Japanese firms interact with K'taka colleges to enable young Indians hiring

The Japan External Trade Organisation organised University Connect, an interactive event here to bring together Japanese businesses that are keen on hiring Indian talent and the best colleges of Karnataka.

University Connect is a global campaign to connect with universities outside of Japan in order to encourage students to pursue employment opportunities in Japanese businesses.

"This was the first one held in Bengaluru. Ten Japanese companies and seven Indian institutions attended. There was a more than anticipated exchange of view points and excitement. The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) is determined to keep growing its network of universities in Karnataka actively and will do everything in its power to assist Japanese businesses in hiring skilled Indians," said Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General of JETRO Bengaluru.