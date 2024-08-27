Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Japanese firms interact with K'taka colleges to enable young Indians hiring

Japanese firms interact with K'taka colleges to enable young Indians hiring

University Connect is a global campaign to connect with universities outside of Japan in order to encourage students to pursue employment opportunities in Japanese businesses

it sector job,talent poaching
The Japanese companies that participated were a mix of large corporates, SMEs and start-ups too. | Representative photo
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Japan External Trade Organisation organised University Connect, an interactive event here to bring together Japanese businesses that are keen on hiring Indian talent and the best colleges of Karnataka.

University Connect is a global campaign to connect with universities outside of Japan in order to encourage students to pursue employment opportunities in Japanese businesses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This was the first one held in Bengaluru. Ten Japanese companies and seven Indian institutions attended. There was a more than anticipated exchange of view points and excitement. The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) is determined to keep growing its network of universities in Karnataka actively and will do everything in its power to assist Japanese businesses in hiring skilled Indians," said Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General of JETRO Bengaluru.

During the event, held on August 26, seven of Karnataka's best universities presented an overview of their institutions, programmes, placement procedures, and statistics to 10 Japanese businesses that are interested in employing Indian students for internships and full-time jobs.

The Japanese companies that participated were a mix of large corporates, SMEs and start-ups too.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Japanese technology firm NTT Data aims to double market growth India

Why convenience store chain 7-Eleven is indispensable part of life in Japan

116-year-old Japanese woman all set to be named as world's oldest person

Yen firms after BOJ's Ueda flags readiness to hike; markets await Powell

Asian shares turn cautious with US Fed in focus, yen up as BOJ chief speaks

Topics :JapanIndiaEmployment in IndiaJobs in India

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story