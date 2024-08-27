Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of jail after 5 months

Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of jail after 5 months

BRS workers and supporters who had gathered outside the jail to welcome her played drums and burst crackers as she stepped out of the prison complex

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
Kavitha (46) was released from Tihar's jail number 6 where she was lodged for nearly five months. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in March this year, walked out of Tihar Jail here late Tuesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

BRS workers and supporters who had gathered outside the jail to welcome her played drums and burst crackers as she stepped out of the prison complex. Kavitha's brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao was also present.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Kavitha (46) was released from Tihar's jail number 6 where she was lodged for nearly five months.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested her from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and the CBI had arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11.

While granting bail on Tuesday, an apex court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha had been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'It is very sad, flag not hoisted at Delhi CM's house': Sunita Kejriwal

I will take on any role: Manish Sisodia on resuming as Delhi deputy CM

Letter to LG 'abuse of privileges': Tihar authorities in letter to Delhi CM

Bail is the rule: Can Manish Sisodia be Delhi's deputy CM again? Explained

BJP protests outside Tihar jail, wants Kejriwal to step down as Delhi CM

Topics :Tihar jailTelanganaDelhi courtAAP

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story