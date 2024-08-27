Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of jail after 5 months

BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in March this year, walked out of Tihar Jail here late Tuesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

BRS workers and supporters who had gathered outside the jail to welcome her played drums and burst crackers as she stepped out of the prison complex. Kavitha's brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao was also present.





Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Kavitha (46) was released from Tihar's jail number 6 where she was lodged for nearly five months.