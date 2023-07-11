Ministry sanctions new quality control orders on potable water bottle

New quality control orders will come into effect on potable water bottles and flame-producing lighter in the next six months after orders were passed on July 5.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry are sanctioning new quality control orders (QCOs) to strengthen the quality ecosystem in India and enhance public health & safety of consumers.

In the case of 'potable water bottles', the QCO mandates compulsory certification under the appropriate IS Standard for the production and import of potable water bottles. Specifically, those made of copper, stainless steel, or aluminum.

On the other hand, 'flame-producing lighter' must carry certification under the appropriate IS Standards 'safety specification for lighters', and 'safety specifications for utility lighters'. This applies to all products produced domestically or imported into India.

To support domestic producers a period of six months has been granted before the new quality orders come into place.

Secretary, DPIIT, Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that this would not only ensure the building of a quality ecosystem in India to manufacture world-class products but would also contribute to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country and put India on the world map in terms of quality production.

In collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), DPIIT has initiated the development of 64 new QCOs, covering 317 product standards. The new orders will be made through consultation with key industry associations and stakeholders.

Each QCO draft will then be submitted to the commerce & industry minister and vetted by the Department of Legislative Affairs. Upon approval the QCOs will be uploaded on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) website for a 60-day period, inviting comments from member countries.

DPIIT is also actively developing quality testing labs, product manuals, and other essential components, to enable the growth of the quality ecosystem in India.

The manufacturing, storing, and sale of non-BIS-certified products are prohibited, according to the BIS Act, 2016.

Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can lead to a penalty of imprisonment of up to two years or with a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to Rs 5 lakh minimum and extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles.

These guidelines and orders are in line with the ministry's aim to create better quality of products manufactured in India.