100k grievances addressed, 50k pending at central public grievance dept

102,348 grievances were addressed by central ministries and departments in the month of June. Moreover, the same month has reported the lowest number of grievances that are pending resolution, at 57,848. The average time to dispose of reported grievances between January 2023 to June 2023 is 19 days.

In the case of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, 31,000 grievances were received, out of which 21,000 were issued to the Department of Agriculture and Family Welfare and 4,700 were through the 'write to PM' option.

The data was provided by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for June, 2023. This data provides a detailed analysis of the types of grievances reported by the public, categorises them, and informs about the nature of its disposal. This is the 14th report released on central ministries by the DARPG.

These reports are part of 10-step CPGRAMS reforms that were adopted by the DARPG to work on improving the quality of disposal of public grievances while reducing the time it takes to address these issues. It also provides data on the performance of appellate authorities from all central ministries and departments.

DARPG had introduced a new and comprehensive grievance redressal assessment and index (GRAI) in May 2023 which comprised four dimensions with 12 indicators. The dimensions included: efficiency, feedback, domain and organisational commitment.

Other key highlights from the data shared are the following:

Public grievance cases

In June, 2023, 100,724 public grievance cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 102,348 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 57,848 public grievance cases, as of 30th June, 2023

The pendency in the Central Secretariat has decreased from 59,472 public grievance cases at the end of May, 2023 to 57,848 public grievance cases at the end of June, 2023.

15 ministries and departments have more than 1,000 pending grievances as on 30th June, 2023

Public grievance appeals

In June, 2023, 21,379 appeals were received and 26,320 appeals were disposed of. The Central Secretariat has a pendency of 23,884 PG Appeals at the end of June, 2023

Grievance redressal assessment and index (GRAI) – June, 2023

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Ministry of Cooperation are the top performers in the grievance redressal assessment & index within Group A for June, 2023

NITI Aayog and the Department of Public Enterprises are the top performers in the grievance redressal assessment & index within Group B for June, 2023

Average closing time

Average grievance redressal time in all the ministries/departments in the year 2023, from 1st January to 30th June, 2023 is 19 Days

Feedback collected by BSNL Call Centre

In June, 2023, the BSNL Call Centre collected feedback from 96,701 citizens, which is the highest number of feedback collected since the inception of the Call Centre. Out of these, approximately 33,960 citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances

For central ministries/departments, 12,581 grievances have received the rating of ‘excellent’ & ‘very good’, from the citizens, in the feedback collected by the BSNL Call Centre from 1st to 30th June, 2023.