Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MEA, NSIL sign agreement to assist launch of Nepalese Munal satellite

Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN), a Nepalese space startup, has assisted Nepalese students in the design and fabrication of this satellite

Satellite

The satellite aims to build a vegetation density database of the earth's surface, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the statement | Representative Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs and ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) signed an agreement on Saturday to grant assistance for the launching of the Nepal-built Munal satellite, according to an official statement.
Munal is an indigenous satellite developed in Nepal under the aegis of the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), the MEA said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN), a Nepalese space startup, has assisted Nepalese students in the design and fabrication of this satellite. The satellite aims to build a vegetation density database of the earth's surface, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the statement.
The MoU was signed by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North) from MEA and Arunachalam A, Director from NSIL.
Rabindra Prasad Dhakal, Secretary, Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Surendra Thapa, Charg d'affaires of Nepali Embassy and Abhas Maskey, Founder, Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN) were also present on the occasion.
During the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Nepal to co-chair the 7th Joint Commission meeting, he witnessed the exchange of this Launch Service Agreement for Munal Satellite between NSIL and NAST on January 4, it said.
"This satellite is expected to be launched soon on NSIL's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Influx of people from Bangladesh cause for concern: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Bangladesh chief justice, central bank governor resign amid protests

President Murmu conferred with Timor-Leste's highest civilian award

President Murmu holds discussions with Timor Leste prez on boosting ties

Bangladesh's opposition party says Sheikh Hasina must face criminal charges

Topics : ISRO Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) India Nepal ties Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon