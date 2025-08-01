India eyes 10% global space market share, greater private role: Isro chief

India is aiming to capture 8–10 per cent of the global commercial space market over the next decade, up from its current share of less than 2 per cent, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman Dr V Narayanan.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Narayanan said this would require significant upgrades in infrastructure, industry-led development, and manufacturing capabilities to meet growing domestic and international demand.

“In the initial phase of our activities, we were not focusing on the commercial aspect. But today, we are in the commercial field,” he said.

Narayanan said Isro’s OneWeb India Mission (2022) helped establish India’s commercial credibility. Under the mission, Isro successfully placed 36 OneWeb satellites into their intended orbits.

“Using one rocket, we had to place 36 satellites into orbit... It surprised the entire international community,” he said. “Achieving a difference of just a few centimetres in orbital placement is not an easy task. We accomplished it through a unique scheme, demonstrating a commercially successful mission.” ALSO READ: India-US space partnership takes off with successful NISAR launch Growing credibility and international demand As India’s space capabilities gain recognition globally, other countries are increasingly seeking Isro’s services, Narayanan said. India has conducted 14 commercial launches and launched 433 satellites for 32 countries over the past 50 years, underscoring its expanding presence in the global space sector.

He also highlighted India’s recent launch of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) NISAR (Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite—its most expensive to date—using the Mark II F16 rocket. Soon, India is also expected to launch a 6,500-kg commercial satellite from the United States aboard its Mark III rocket, he said. “Don’t think India is the India of 1947. Today, we are a spacefaring, dynamic nation,” he said. “On the 30th of last month, we launched Nasa’s NISAR satellite, worth ₹10,300 crore. Nasa came to India for the launch. That shows our technological capability, advancement, and the precision with which our people work. This is what’s motivating other countries to come to us.”

ALSO READ: India must triple its satellites, build space station by 2035: Isro chief The road ahead: Expanding private participation Narayanan emphasised the urgent need for greater private sector participation through public-private partnership (PPP) models to meet rising demand. “When I joined Isro, there used to be one launch every three years. This year, we plan to have one every month,” he said. He noted that Isro alone cannot meet such demand. “Over the last 10 years, our manpower has grown by less than five per cent. That’s why the private sector needs to step in, in a big way.”