New Aravalli Hills definition sparks protests over feared ecological damage

Environmental activists on Saturday held protests in Haryana's Gurugram and Rajasthan's Udaipur against the new elevation-based definition of what constitutes the Aravalli hills, which they feared could prove detrimental to the ecological balance of one of the country's oldest mountain ranges.

In Gurugram, a large number of activists, members of social organisations and locals gathered outside the residence of Cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh and staged a peaceful protest.

The protesters held banners and placards, and raised slogans such as "Save Aravalli, Save the Future" and "No Aravalli, No Life".

They expressed deep concern over the Supreme Court order ratifying the new definition.

The top court, on November 20, 2025, accepted the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges. According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other". "This decision could encourage mining, construction and commercial activities, increasing the risk of destruction of the natural beauty of the Aravalli Range. We believe this decision could be detrimental to its ecological balance," said a protester.

Activists said Aravalli mountain range is a natural protective shield for the Delhi-NCR region, and plays an important role in preventing pollution, desertification and water crisis. They demanded that the government declare Aravalli a completely protected area and bring in a strict and clear policy for its conservation. "Nature cannot be compromised in the name of development, as the conservation of Aravalli is linked to the secure future of coming generations. Toxicity of air is gradually becoming widespread," said Sanjiti, a protester. In Udaipur, a large number of lawyers took to the streets, protesting against the new definition of Aravalli.