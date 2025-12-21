Home / India News / Delhi battles cold wave, dense fog as air quality remains 'very poor'

Delhi battles cold wave, dense fog as air quality remains 'very poor'

Delhi faces extreme air pollution as dense fog and a cold wave persist; AQI hits hazardous levels, with vehicular emissions and industry driving hazardous conditions

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
New Delhi: An aerial view of the national capital shrouded in smog. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Delhi residents are grappling with severe air pollution, dense fog and a cold wave that continues to disrupt daily life. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 390 on Sunday morning, a slight improvement from 398 the previous day, but still firmly in the “very poor” category and on the verge of tipping into “severe” levels.
 

AQI readings across key areas of Delhi:

 
Anand Vihar: 433
Ashok Vihar: 425
Bawana: 439
Chandni Chowk: 448
RK Puram: 394

Also Read

Weather today: Cold wave, dense fog grip north India; UP on red alert

MCD imposes ₹33.95 lakh fine on construction sites over Grap-IV violations

Strict action against polluting industries, ban violators in Delhi: Sirsa

Delhi's air on verge of severe; AQI at 398 as thick haze shrouds capital

Clean air draws tourists to Himachal hills as AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR

Rohini: 433
Vivek Vihar: 413
ITO: 393
 
Adjoining cities also affected:
 
Gurugram: 354 (very poor)
Noida: 352 (very poor)
Ghaziabad: 334 (very poor)
Faridabad: 283 (poor)
 
By 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 398. Of the 40 monitoring stations in the city, 22 reported readings in the severe category, while 17 were in the very poor range. Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI at 464, falling under the severe category. 
 
CPCB AQI categories:
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor
401–500: Severe
 

What is causing high levels of pollution?

 
Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management shows that vehicular emissions are the largest contributor, accounting for 17.5 per cent of pollutants. Industries in and around Delhi-NCR contributed 8.9 per cent, while residential sources accounted for 4.3 per cent and open biomass burning contributed 1.5 per cent, reported PTI.
 
Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the severe category on Sunday and Monday, before improving slightly to the very poor category on Tuesday. This is due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, including a low ventilation index and average wind speeds below 10 km per hour, which hinder the dispersion of pollutants.
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Sunday. Residents can expect partly cloudy skies with cold day conditions in isolated areas. Dense fog is forecast at several locations, with very dense fog in isolated areas during morning hours.
 
Maximum temperature: 16–18 degrees Celsius
Minimum temperature: 6–8 degrees Celsius

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi weatherDelhi air qualityAir qualityBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

