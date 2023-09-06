Home / India News / ISRO team visits JU, explores possibilities of using tech to curb ragging

ISRO team visits JU, explores possibilities of using tech to curb ragging

The scientists inspected all gates and other places including the open-air theatre on the premises of the University to suggest what kind of technology will have to be used, said university official

ANI General News
Jadavpur University

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Two scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited the Jadavpur University campus in West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday to check the possibilities of eliminating ragging from the campus by using technology.

The visit came after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose appealed to ISRO chairman S Somanath seeking help regarding the same in the backdrop of the death of a first-year undergraduate student at the varsity.

The two scientists held a long discussion with the Vice-Chancellor.

The scientists took an overview of the Image Recognition Double Token MSG Aadhaar System for outsiders, and how to install RFID CCTV Camera to ensure security.

The scientists inspected all gates and other places including the open-air theatre on the premises of the University to suggest what kind of technology will have to be used, said the university officials.

A first-year undergraduate student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's main hostel on August 9.

His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging, evoking condemnation and outrage across the state.

CV Ananda Bose had said, "ISRO will help us with advanced technology in containing ragging in the campus.

Topics :ISROJadavpur University Ragging

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

