ISRO to conduct first test flight of Gaganyaan around October 25

After the successful Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 mission, India is planning to make it big in space exploration. Speaking about the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, Chandrayaan-3 project director P Veeramuthuvel said that they have a clear roadmap and the launch will be happening soon.

"Soft landing in itself is a technology. India is the fourth country to have that. We mastered that. Then only human exploration is possible. You know the Gaganyaan program is coming up. It's a human exploration program. We have the roadmap and we will have the launch soon", Mr Veeramuthuvel said at an event.