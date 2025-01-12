Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SpaDeX: Isro brings satellites within three metres in trial attempt

SpaDeX: Isro brings satellites within three metres in trial attempt


SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m, capturing stunning photos and videos of each other. Image: X@isro
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Isro on Sunday said the two satellites launched to perform space docking experiments were brought within three metres and then moved safely back in a trial attempt.

The space agency also said the docking process would be done after analysing the data further.

"A trial attempt to reach up to 15 metres and further to three metres is done. Moving back spacecraft to safe distance. The docking process will be done after analysing data further," Isro said in a post on X. 

 

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project has missed two announced schedules for docking experiments on January 7 and January 9.

Isro launched the mission on December 30.

The PSLV C60 rocket, carrying two small satellites -- SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) -- along with 24 payloads, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. About 15 minutes later, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kilogrammes each were launched into a 475-kilometre circular orbit, as intended.

The SpaDeX project is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using small spacecraft, according to Isro.

A successful demonstration of SpaDeX will make India the fourth nation to master the complex technologies that are crucial for its future missions, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and landing an astronaut on the moon.

In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

