Home / India News / It's normal for husbands to leave assets to wives: Priya Kapur to Delhi HC

It's normal for husbands to leave assets to wives: Priya Kapur to Delhi HC

The counsel said this is not a case of disinheritance because Priya Kapur's case is that both the plaintiffs have received a beneficial interest of ₹2,000 crore under the family trust

Delhi high court
The court, which was hearing the suit of Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira Kapur and her brother -- challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore, listed the matter for Friday for furth
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was a "healthy tradition" for a husband to give all his assets to his wife and refuted the claim of actor Karisma Kapoor's children that their father's alleged will has surfaced under suspicious circumstances.

Priya Kapur's counsel said the same was the case of her father-in-law and Sunjay's father, who gave everything to his wife, Rani Kapur, in his 'will'.

"There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As is the case in my father-in-law's 'will' where everything was given to his wife.

"It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained," senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, submitted before Justice Jyoti Singh.

The court, which was hearing the suit of Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira Kapur and her brother -- challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore, listed the matter for Friday for further arguments.

During the hearing, Advocate Nayar claimed that on February 10, 2025, a printout of the will was shown to Sunjay Kapur, who suggested some changes which were made to the draft. The last modifications to the draft were made on March 17, 2025, he said, adding that the modification was done while Sunjay was in Goa.

He added that Priya Kapur's will and that of Sunjay's were made together on the same day, which is customary for a husband and wife.

The counsel said this is not a case of disinheritance because Priya Kapur's case is that both the plaintiffs have received a beneficial interest of Rs 2,000 crore under the family trust.

The court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating Sunjay Kapur's assets. The children have questioned the authenticity of the purported will.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in UK-based Sanjay Bhandari case

I practice Buddhism, but I believe in all religions: CJI B R Gavai

DGCA to meet airlines and pilot bodies on revised crew duty, rest norms

Healthy tradition for husband to give assets to wife: Priya Kapur to HC

Justice on hold for 50,000 kids as juvenile system strains: Report

Topics :India Newssunjay kapurDelhi High CourtAssets

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story