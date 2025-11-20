It's normal for husbands to leave assets to wives: Priya Kapur to Delhi HC

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was a "healthy tradition" for a husband to give all his assets to his wife and refuted the claim of actor Karisma Kapoor's children that their father's alleged will has surfaced under suspicious circumstances.

Priya Kapur's counsel said the same was the case of her father-in-law and Sunjay's father, who gave everything to his wife, Rani Kapur, in his 'will'.

"There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As is the case in my father-in-law's 'will' where everything was given to his wife.

"It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained," senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, submitted before Justice Jyoti Singh. The court, which was hearing the suit of Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira Kapur and her brother -- challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore, listed the matter for Friday for further arguments. During the hearing, Advocate Nayar claimed that on February 10, 2025, a printout of the will was shown to Sunjay Kapur, who suggested some changes which were made to the draft. The last modifications to the draft were made on March 17, 2025, he said, adding that the modification was done while Sunjay was in Goa.