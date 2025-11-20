Home / India News / ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in UK-based Sanjay Bhandari case

ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in UK-based Sanjay Bhandari case

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here, official sources said

Enforcement Directorate, ED
This is the second money laundering chargesheet against Vadra. In July, he was chargesheeted by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, official sources said.

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here, they said.

This is the second money laundering chargesheet against Vadra. In July, he was chargesheeted by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

Vadra, 56, has been questioned by the ED in the Bhandari-linked case in the past.

Bhandari, whose extradition request has been turned down by a UK court, was declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court in July.

The 63-year-old arms consultant fled to London in 2016 soon after the Income-Tax department raided him in Delhi.

The ED filed a criminal case against Bhandari and others under the PMLA in February 2017, taking cognisance of the I-T department chargesheet filed against him under the anti-black money law of 2015.

The agency has earlier filed two chargesheets in his case even as it has been probing Bhandari's links with Vadra related to a house located in London.

Vadra has denied that he owned any London property directly or indirectly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India News Robert Vadra Enforcement Directorate Sanjay Bhandari

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

