Home / India News / ITBP rescues 413 pilgrims after flash flood on Kinner Kailash Yatra route

ITBP rescues 413 pilgrims after flash flood on Kinner Kailash Yatra route

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel from the 17th Battalion of ITBP using a rope-based traverse crossing technique to safely evacuate the pilgrims to secure locations

ITBP
ITBP personnel at the landslide site
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued 413 pilgrims who were stranded along the Kinner Kailash Yatra route in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district after a flash flood washed away a large portion of the trekking path near the Tangling area.

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel from the 17th Battalion of ITBP using a rope-based traverse crossing technique to safely evacuate the pilgrims to secure locations. 

ALSO READ: 192 dead, roads and power supply hit as monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal 

The operation was led by one gazetted officer, supported by four subordinate officers and 29 other personnel, in collaboration with a 14-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Following an alert received from the Kinnaur district administration regarding more people being trapped in the affected area, ITBP and NDRF teams were re-mobilised and continue to carry out intensive search and rescue operations.

ITBP has reiterated its commitment to provide all possible assistance in close coordination with the district administration and other concerned agencies to ensure the safety of all remaining pilgrims. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning at 6:30 AM today, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at most places in Himachal Pradesh, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts. 

Heavy and continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life in Shimla, leading to the closure of most educational institutions in the district.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 194 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1,85,251.98 lakh during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 5 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah

CJI Gavai bars senior lawyers from listing cases for urgent hearing

One body retrieved in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali; Modi speaks to Dhami

Two killed, 3 injured in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Delhi-NCR may see some showers; schools shut in Himachal amid heavy rain

Topics :ITBPIndo-Tibetan Border PoliceHimachal PradeshNDRF

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story