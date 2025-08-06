ITBP rescues 413 pilgrims after flash flood on Kinner Kailash Yatra route

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued 413 pilgrims who were stranded along the Kinner Kailash Yatra route in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district after a flash flood washed away a large portion of the trekking path near the Tangling area.

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel from the 17th Battalion of ITBP using a rope-based traverse crossing technique to safely evacuate the pilgrims to secure locations.

The operation was led by one gazetted officer, supported by four subordinate officers and 29 other personnel, in collaboration with a 14-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Following an alert received from the Kinnaur district administration regarding more people being trapped in the affected area, ITBP and NDRF teams were re-mobilised and continue to carry out intensive search and rescue operations. ITBP has reiterated its commitment to provide all possible assistance in close coordination with the district administration and other concerned agencies to ensure the safety of all remaining pilgrims. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning at 6:30 AM today, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at most places in Himachal Pradesh, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi over the next 3 to 4 hours.