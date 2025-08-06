CJI Gavai bars senior lawyers from listing cases for urgent hearing

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Wednesday said that from August 11, no senior advocate will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court so that juniors get an opportunity to do it.

CJI Gavai, who was sworn in on May 14, had reverted to the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing and hearing by lawyers and discontinued the practice adopted by his predecessor Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Justice Khanna discontinued the practice of oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases by lawyers and asked them to either send emails or written letters instead.

"There is a great demand that no matters should be mentioned by senior counsel(s)," CJI Gavai said. He asked the court staff to put out a notice that no senior lawyer will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court from Monday. ALSO READ: CJI Gavai calls for reforms in legal system while addressing law graduates "From Monday, no senior counsel, I mean designated senior counsel, will be allowed to mention matters. Let juniors get an opportunity to do it," the CJI said. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was there in the court to mention a case, said that he has no problem so long as it applies to all senior lawyers.