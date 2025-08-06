Home / India News / CJI Gavai bars senior lawyers from listing cases for urgent hearing

CJI Gavai bars senior lawyers from listing cases for urgent hearing

He asked the court staff to put out a notice that no senior lawyer will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court from Monday

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI
"This will be practised at least in my court," the CJI said, adding that it is up to other SC judges to adopt the practice. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Wednesday said that from August 11, no senior advocate will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court so that juniors get an opportunity to do it.

CJI Gavai, who was sworn in on May 14, had reverted to the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing and hearing by lawyers and discontinued the practice adopted by his predecessor Justice Sanjiv Khanna. 

ALSO READ: Rights without knowledge are of no use, says CJI Gavai at NALSA event 

Justice Khanna discontinued the practice of oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases by lawyers and asked them to either send emails or written letters instead.

"There is a great demand that no matters should be mentioned by senior counsel(s)," CJI Gavai said.

He asked the court staff to put out a notice that no senior lawyer will be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court from Monday. 

"From Monday, no senior counsel, I mean designated senior counsel, will be allowed to mention matters. Let juniors get an opportunity to do it," the CJI said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was there in the court to mention a case, said that he has no problem so long as it applies to all senior lawyers. 

"This will be practised at least in my court," the CJI said, adding that it is up to other SC judges to adopt the practice.

Usually lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day's proceedings for out-of-turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One body retrieved in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali; Modi speaks to Dhami

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah

Two killed, 3 injured in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Delhi-NCR may see some showers; schools shut in Himachal amid heavy rain

No claims, objections by parties to draft electoral rolls in Bihar: ECI

Topics :CJILawyersCourtsSupreme Court

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story