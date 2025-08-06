Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Wednesday by the MP-MLA court in Jharkhand's Chaibasa in a defamation case. The case was related to his alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a political rally held in 2018.

“Rahul Gandhi ji appeared before the court as per the direction from the Jharkhand High Court. He had sought bail, which was granted. We will now take the process ahead,” said the Congress MP’s counsel.

ALSO READ: PM Modi can't stand up to Trump despite tariff threat due to Adani: Rahul Earlier on June 2, the Congress leader had approached the Jharkhand High Court, challenging a special court’s order that required him to appear on June 26. On June 10, his lawyer told the high court that Gandhi would not be able to appear on that date. A request was made to allow August 6 instead. The high court accepted this request and allowed him to appear on the new date.